Does Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Vipshop Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 Vipshop Holdings had debt of CN¥1.93b, up from CN¥122.4m in one year. But on the other hand it also has CN¥18.7b in cash, leading to a CN¥16.7b net cash position. NYSE:VIPS Debt to Equity History August 18th 2022

How Strong Is Vipshop Holdings' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Vipshop Holdings had liabilities of CN¥21.1b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥2.16b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥18.7b in cash and CN¥3.58b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CN¥994.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Vipshop Holdings has a market capitalization of CN¥43.6b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Vipshop Holdings also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

But the bad news is that Vipshop Holdings has seen its EBIT plunge 19% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Vipshop Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Vipshop Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Vipshop Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Vipshop Holdings's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of CN¥16.7b. And it impressed us with free cash flow of CN¥3.2b, being 113% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Vipshop Holdings's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Vipshop Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.