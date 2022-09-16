Does Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Vertex Energy Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Vertex Energy had US$351.7m of debt, up from US$7.51m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$97.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$253.7m. NasdaqCM:VTNR Debt to Equity History September 16th 2022

How Healthy Is Vertex Energy's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Vertex Energy had liabilities of US$339.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$253.3m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$97.9m as well as receivables valued at US$90.9m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$404.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$570.1m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Vertex Energy's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Vertex Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Vertex Energy wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 1,140%, to US$1.1b. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Vertex Energy still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$51m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$101m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Vertex Energy (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

