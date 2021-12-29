Does Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Veritiv's Improving Profits

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. It is therefore awe-striking that Veritiv's EPS went from US$0.35 to US$8.20 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Veritiv reported flat revenue and EBIT margins over the last year. That's not bad, but it doesn't point to ongoing future growth, either.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:VRTV Earnings and Revenue History December 29th 2021

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Veritiv Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The first bit of good news is that no Veritiv insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. Even better, though, is that the Independent Chairman, Stephen Macadam F., bought a whopping US$387k worth of shares, paying about US$59.60 per share, on average. Big buys like that give me a sense of opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Veritiv bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$79m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Does Veritiv Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Veritiv's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. The incing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Veritiv belongs on the top of your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Veritiv has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Veritiv, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

