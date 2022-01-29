Does Vaxart's Oral COVID Vaccine Have a Chance?

In the minds of many Americans, vaccines are practically synonymous with shots. However, one small company -- Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) -- is developing an experimental oral COVID-19 vaccine. In this Motley Fool Live video, recorded on Jan. 19, Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli answer a viewer's question about whether or not Vaxart's oral COVID-19 vaccine has a chance to succeed.

10 stocks we like better than Vaxart, Inc

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vaxart, Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Keith Speights: Pierre asks, "Does Vaxart -- ticker there is VXRT -- have any chance to join the party with its pill for COVID?"

Brian Orelli: Remind me, is Vaxart the one that has the oral pill?

Speights: Yeah.

Orelli: In the phase 1, it didn't seem to be generating as good antibodies, if I remember correctly, but they went ahead and moved it into phase 3. But I haven't seen any phase 3 data.

Certainly, I think a pill would be huge, especially for children. But I don't think we have the answer to that question yet because I don't think we have enough clinical trial data to know. But that's where I'd say we're at.

Speights: Yeah. I agree. A chance? Yeah, sure there's a chance. I think the advantages of a vaccine pill would certainly be substantial if it has great efficacy.

We just don't know yet. Vaxart continues to be a stock to watch, but it's also a risky stock.

Brian Orelli, PhD has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.