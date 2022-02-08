Does USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does USA Truck Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that USA Truck had US$74.4m of debt in December 2021, down from US$78.2m, one year before. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

NasdaqGS:USAK Debt to Equity History February 8th 2022

How Strong Is USA Truck's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that USA Truck had liabilities of US$87.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$165.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$947.0k in cash and US$100.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$151.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$187.7m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on USA Truck's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With net debt sitting at just 1.0 times EBITDA, USA Truck is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And it boasts interest cover of 9.3 times, which is more than adequate. Even more impressive was the fact that USA Truck grew its EBIT by 159% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine USA Truck's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, USA Truck actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

Happily, USA Truck's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But truth be told we feel its level of total liabilities does undermine this impression a bit. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like USA Truck is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for USA Truck (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

