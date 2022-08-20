Does Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Univar Solutions Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Univar Solutions had US$2.43b of debt, an increase on US$2.29b, over one year. However, it does have US$244.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$2.19b. NYSE:UNVR Debt to Equity History August 20th 2022

How Healthy Is Univar Solutions' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Univar Solutions had liabilities of US$1.71b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$3.08b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$244.7m in cash and US$1.82b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$2.73b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$4.43b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Univar Solutions's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.0 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 11.1 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Pleasingly, Univar Solutions is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 114% gain in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Univar Solutions's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Univar Solutions recorded free cash flow of 36% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Univar Solutions's EBIT growth rate was a real positive on this analysis, as was its interest cover. Having said that, its level of total liabilities somewhat sensitizes us to potential future risks to the balance sheet. Considering this range of data points, we think Univar Solutions is in a good position to manage its debt levels. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Univar Solutions that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

