Does Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Union Pacific's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Union Pacific had debt of US$26.2b at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$27.3b over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$1.24b, its net debt is less, at about US$25.0b.

How Healthy Is Union Pacific's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:UNP Debt to Equity History May 18th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Union Pacific had liabilities of US$4.87b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$40.7b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.24b in cash and US$1.61b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$42.7b.

Union Pacific has a very large market capitalization of US$149.8b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Union Pacific's debt is 2.5 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 6.7 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. The bad news is that Union Pacific saw its EBIT decline by 12% over the last year. If that sort of decline is not arrested, then the managing its debt will be harder than selling broccoli flavoured ice-cream for a premium. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Union Pacific's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Union Pacific produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 66% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Union Pacific's EBIT growth rate was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered were considerably better. There's no doubt that it has an adequate capacity to convert EBIT to free cash flow. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Union Pacific's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Union Pacific you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

