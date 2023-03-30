Does Unilever Stock Have More Room For Growth?

After a 3% rise this year, Unilever stock (NYSE: UL) is fully valued, in our view. Unilever stock has risen from $50 in early January to $52 now. This marks an in-line performance with the 3% return for the broader S&P500 index. Looking at a slightly longer term, UL stock is down 10% from levels in late 2019. This can be attributed to 1. the company’s P/S ratio, which declined 24% to 2.2x trailing revenues from 2.9x in 2019, partly offset by 2. a 16% rise in Unilever revenue to Eur 60.1 billion, and 3. its average shares outstanding falling 3% to 2.6 billion. Our interactive dashboard, Why Unilever Stock Moved, has more details.

Unilever sales can be clubbed into three segments – Personal Care, Food & Refreshments. and Home Care. The company’s revenue growth over the recent years has been driven by solid pricing growth. Total sales in 2022 grew 9%, led by 11% pricing growth, partly offset by a 2% decline in volume. The volume growth was 1.6% in 2021 and 2020, while the pricing growth was 2.9% in 2021 and 0.3% in 2020. As we look forward, the pricing growth will likely cool down in the near term, while its volume growth may remain low, given the higher inflation and a possible global recession later this year.

Although the company’s sales have risen over the recent years, its underlying operating margin has consistently declined from 18.5% in 2020 to 16.1% in the last twelve months due to higher expenses, including a rise in input costs. The company’s bottom line decreased 8% y-o-y to Eur 2.37 in 2022, led by a 230 bps operating margin contraction. With costs expected to remain elevated and volume growth likely to be adversely impacted in a recession, Unilever is expected to see a decline in earnings in 2023, partly offset by share repurchases. Unilever has Eur 1.5 billion remaining in its current share buyback program for 2022-23.

Looking at valuation, we find that Unilever’s stock is fully valued. At its current level of $52, UL is trading at 2.2x its trailing twelve months’ revenues, compared to the last three-year average of 2.7x. We estimate Unilever’s Valuation to be $52 per share, aligning with the current market price, and represents a 2.2x P/S multiple based on TTM revenues. A slight decline in Unilever’s P/S multiple compared to its historical average makes sense, given the consistent decrease in operating margin and an expected hit on top and bottom-line growth in the near term.

Returns Mar 2023

MTD [1] 2023

YTD [1] 2017-23

Total [2] UL Return 4% 3% 27% S&P 500 Return 0% 3% 77% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio -3% 4% 228%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/29/2023

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.