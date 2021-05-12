Does UDR's (NYSE:UDR) Share Price Gain of 31% Match Its Business Performance?

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll see some that fall short of the average. That's what has happened with the UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) share price. It's up 31% over three years, but that is below the market return. On the other hand, the more recent gain of 28% over a year is certainly pleasing.

Given that UDR only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 3 years UDR saw its revenue grow at 9.8% per year. That's pretty nice growth. The annual gain of 9% over three years is better than nothing, but hardly impresses. So it's possible that expectations were elevated in the past, muting returns over three years. Of course, if the company can tread the path to profitability, then the current price might be too pessimistic.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:UDR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think UDR will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, UDR's TSR for the last 3 years was 45%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

UDR provided a TSR of 33% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 9% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with UDR (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like UDR better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

