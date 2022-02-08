Does U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is U.S. Xpress Enterprises's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that U.S. Xpress Enterprises had debt of US$356.5m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$386.1m over a year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

NYSE:USX Debt to Equity History February 8th 2022

How Strong Is U.S. Xpress Enterprises' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, U.S. Xpress Enterprises had liabilities of US$400.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$562.6m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$6.00m and US$247.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$710.2m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$208.0m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, U.S. Xpress Enterprises would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

U.S. Xpress Enterprises's debt is 3.1 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 2.6 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. On a lighter note, we note that U.S. Xpress Enterprises grew its EBIT by 30% in the last year. If it can maintain that kind of improvement, its debt load will begin to melt away like glaciers in a warming world. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine U.S. Xpress Enterprises's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, U.S. Xpress Enterprises burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, U.S. Xpress Enterprises's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But at least it's pretty decent at growing its EBIT; that's encouraging. Overall, it seems to us that U.S. Xpress Enterprises's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. So we're almost as wary of this stock as a hungry kitten is about falling into its owner's fish pond: once bitten, twice shy, as they say. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for U.S. Xpress Enterprises you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

