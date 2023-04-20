Does Two-day Pullback Provide an Opportunity in Natural Gas?

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Forecast Video for 21.04.23 by Bruce Powers

Natural gas completed a 50% retracement of the short-term uptrend today with a low of 2.14. It is on track to close green for the day and the range of the day has been relatively narrow. If an uptrend is starting, then a breakout above Thursday’s high of 2.27 could provide a pivot buy point off a two-day pullback. The next sign of strength would then be seen on a daily close above this week’s high of 2.39. A drop below today’s low would be a failure of the breakout.

If Natural Gas Rises from Here, it May Keep Going

There are two initial primary targets should natural gas confirm a bull trend continuation on break above this week’s high. The first is a weekly high at 2.67. Further up, and more significantly, there is a target zone from the completion of a measured move at 3.01 and the last major swing high from March at 3.03. The measured moves are shown with rising purple arrows on the chart. It is a way to see symmetry between swings. When it occurs, it can highlight key pivot or target points. Either resistance may be seen or a further advance points to the next target.

Consolidation Triangle Bottom Forms

While a trend continuation may be about to initiate, natural gas is within a developing expanding triangle formation. This is a consolidation pattern that can lead to either a trend continuation or reversal. The price range is expanding as it develops as uncertainty returns after each breakout, either up or down. It can therefore be more difficult to identify a confirmed breakout that can keep going.

Upside Move Favored

As noted above the current developing scenario seems to be favoring a resumption to the upside. Nevertheless, that may or may not occur soon as price could stay within the triangle range following a move higher. Therefore, a breakout above this week’s high may see natural gas get stopped near the top trendline of the expanding formation. This could lead to additional choppy moves within the borders of the pattern.

