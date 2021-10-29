Does Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Twin Disc Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Twin Disc had debt of US$33.0m at the end of June 2021, a reduction from US$44.0m over a year. On the flip side, it has US$12.3m in cash leading to net debt of about US$20.6m.

A Look At Twin Disc's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:TWIN Debt to Equity History October 29th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Twin Disc had liabilities of US$78.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$66.2m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$12.3m and US$39.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$92.9m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Twin Disc is worth US$168.2m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Twin Disc's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Twin Disc had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 11%, to US$219m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Twin Disc's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$6.1m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$30m into a profit. So to be blunt we do think it is risky. For riskier companies like Twin Disc I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.