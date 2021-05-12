Does Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Twilio Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Twilio had debt of US$1.22b, up from US$464.4m in one year. But it also has US$5.71b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$4.49b net cash.

How Healthy Is Twilio's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:TWLO Debt to Equity History May 12th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Twilio had liabilities of US$499.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.50b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$5.71b as well as receivables valued at US$257.9m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$3.97b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Twilio has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Twilio boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Twilio's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Twilio wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 57%, to US$2.0b. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Twilio?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Twilio lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$38m and booked a US$603m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$4.49b. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Twilio's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 5 warning signs with Twilio (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



