Does Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Triple-S Management's Debt?

As you can see below, Triple-S Management had US$82.8m of debt, at December 2020, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has US$111.0m in cash, leading to a US$28.2m net cash position.

A Look At Triple-S Management's Liabilities

NYSE:GTS Debt to Equity History April 20th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Triple-S Management had liabilities of US$1.48b due within a year, and liabilities of US$641.5m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$111.0m in cash and US$262.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.75b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$606.5m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Triple-S Management would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. Given that Triple-S Management has more cash than debt, we're pretty confident it can handle its debt, despite the fact that it has a lot of liabilities in total.

But the other side of the story is that Triple-S Management saw its EBIT decline by 5.2% over the last year. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Triple-S Management's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Triple-S Management may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent two years, Triple-S Management recorded free cash flow worth 60% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

Although Triple-S Management's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$28.2m. So although we see some areas for improvement, we're not too worried about Triple-S Management's balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Triple-S Management .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

