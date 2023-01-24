Does Tripadvisor Look Expensive At $23?

After a 20% growth over the last six months, at the current price of around $23 per share, we believe Tripadvisor’s stock (NASDAQ: TRIP), an online travel company providing booking for hotel reservations, transportation, lodging, and travel experiences, could see modest declines. TRIP stock has increased from around $19 to $23 in the last six months, outperforming the broader indices, with the S&P staying flat over the same period. The company’s financial results for both 2020 and 2021 were significantly impacted due to the decrease in travel demand related to Covid-19. However, TRIP experienced a recovery in travel demand and strong growth in gross bookings from pre-Covid levels during the first nine months of 2022.

It is worth mentioning that a 58% year-over-year (y-o-y) rise in selling and marketing costs and an increase in headcount to support growth weighed on the Q3 profitability. For the fourth quarter, management expects a moderate step down of Tripadvisor core revenue as a percent of 2019 from Q3. This step down is not related to a change in its revenue trends, but to a particularly strong August in Q3 2022 and unique items in Q4 2019 that create a tougher revenue comparison. Please note that in 2019, television advertising for the brand Tripadvisor and other expenses were considerably higher in Q3 than in Q4, creating a sequentially harder comparison from an adjusted EBITDA margin perspective as well, in addition to the impact of the revenue step-down. The company also anticipates a significant foreign currency impact in the fourth quarter, amounting to about a $34 million headwind. That said, while consolidated revenue is expected to increase by a low single-digit percentage from 2019, a modest slowdown from Q3 2022 is also expected.

We have revised Tripadvisor’s valuation to $21 per share, based on a $0.67 expected EPS and a 30.9x P/E multiple for the fiscal year 2022 – almost 8% lower than the current market price. We forecast Tripadvisor’s Revenues to be $1.5 billion for the fiscal year 2022, up 64% y-o-y.

