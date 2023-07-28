Does Travel Insurance Cover Extreme Heat?

A heat wave has been broiling much of the U.S. and Europe this summer. You can make plans to get away, but what if your vacation destination is just as hot—or even hotter—than home?

The record-breaking heat in much of the U.S. and southern Europe has made many outdoor activities, like hiking or walking tours, unadvisable or even dangerous.

In Athens, authorities have been forced to close the Acropolis during the hottest hours of the day. Officials in Rome are being asked to do the same after some tourists collapsed near the Colosseum due to the heat, according to news reports.

Across the U.S., record high temperatures have been forcing the cancellation or closure of everything from concerts to zoos to horse races.

Some popular Phoenix mountain trails are closed during the afternoon on days when an excessive heat warning is issued, because emergency workers have had to rescue so many distressed hikers. As of Thursday, Phoenix has seen a high temperature of at least 110 degrees for 28 straight days.

If temperatures rise high enough to wreck your vacation, will travel insurance cover your losses?

Experts say it depends.

What’s Covered When Record-Breaking Heat Interferes With Your Trip?

Travel insurance typically provides coverage when a severe weather event, like a hurricane, disrupts travel. But usually, heat by itself doesn’t actually prevent a vacationer from taking a trip.

“If someone were to decide their destination was too hot, or their trip wouldn’t be what they’re expecting, due to the heat, that would be considered ‘loss of enjoyment’ by travel insurance standards and is typically not covered,” says Steven Benna, marketing manager for travel insurance comparison site Squaremouth.

However, a flight disruption caused by the extreme heat might be covered. Benna says a passenger would be reimbursed for hotels, food and costs related to the missed portion of a trip under a policy with travel delay coverage.

Travelers who suffer heat stroke, heat exhaustion or other illnesses related to the hot weather are covered under travel medical insurance, which can be bought as a stand-alone policy or as part of a comprehensive travel insurance plan. Most travel insurance policies are comprehensive.

‘Cancel For Any Reason’ Policies Reimburse Most Expenses

There are two types of coverage that will allow you to recover most of your costs if record-breaking heat threatens to wreck your holiday. But they come with a much higher price tag.

“Cancel for any reason” (CFAR) travel insurance will cover you regardless of why you’re scrapping your trip. It generally reimburses up to 75% of your nonrefundable trip cost. If you decide to cancel your trip, you must give at least 48 hours notice. An analysis by Forbes Advisor found that travel insurance adds 5% to 6% to the cost of a trip, while CFAR coverage can tack on almost 50% more.

“Interruption for any reason” (IFAR) travel insurance allows you to end a trip early and be reimbursed for up to 75% of your nonrefundable expenses. You typically must be at least 48 hours into your trip for IFAR coverage to take effect. This upgrade adds roughly 3% to 10% to the cost of your travel insurance.

Tips For Enjoying Your Vacation Despite The Swelter

Worries about the intense heat don’t appear to be keeping people home this summer, according to Brian Tan, CEO of luxury travel planning company Zicasso.

“Many travelers are just happy to be out exploring the world again after the pandemic,” Tan says. Some of his clients admit that if they had to do it again, they’d pick another time of year. But many don’t have a choice, he adds, “because summer is when they can travel.”

Tan says planning ahead and taking the right precautions can make a trip fun and memorable, even when temperatures hit triple digits. Here are some of Tan’s recommendations.

Schedule your outdoor activities for the mornings as much as possible, he advises, “and indoor activities, like museums, in the afternoons.” If you visit the Acropolis, for example, go first thing in the morning, even if you’re not a morning person. That way you can avoid the crowds and the worst of the heat.

If your budget allows, Tan says, have a driver ready to pick you up in a car after each activity. The driver should have the car’s air conditioning running full blast and a bottle of cold water waiting for you.

Stay in contact with a seasoned travel professional who can make necessary adjustments to your itinerary and ease you through the rough patches, he says.

