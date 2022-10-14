Does This Valuation Of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$54.4m US$39.3m US$31.4m US$27.2m US$24.8m US$23.4m US$22.6m US$22.2m US$22.1m US$22.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -20.12% Est @ -13.49% Est @ -8.85% Est @ -5.6% Est @ -3.33% Est @ -1.73% Est @ -0.62% Est @ 0.16% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.7% US$49.6 US$32.7 US$23.8 US$18.8 US$15.6 US$13.4 US$11.8 US$10.6 US$9.6 US$8.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$194m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$22m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (9.7%– 2.0%) = US$293m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$293m÷ ( 1 + 9.7%)10= US$116m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$310m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$24.7, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.645. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, we've compiled three additional aspects you should look at:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for HY's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

