Does This Stock Rally Continue Next Year?

Despite this current stock market boom that doesn’t seem to be losing momentum, it’s been a struggle to find revenue growth among the S&P 500 companies that have reported Q3 earnings so far. Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here to elaborate.

1. Why do you think this is?

2. Is one reason we’re doing so well because the rest of the global markets aren’t?

3. Stock valuations are high. Have we seen anything in this earnings reporting season though, that justifies these high valuations?

4. What do you think retail earnings will say about this holiday shopping season and the consumer in general?

5. With the Fed lowering interest rates is the real concern now inflation?

6. Last month, the Federal Reserve began buying up short-term Treasury debt to the tune of $60 billion per month. Is this more quantitative easing?

7. Will our stock market rally continue through the end of the year or will uncertainty over the trade situation derail it?

8. Stocks on your radar now include, Garmin (GRMN), Martin Marietta (MLM) and SK Telecom (SKM).

Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, musing with me on the global markets. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

