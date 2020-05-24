Markets
Does the Stock Market Close Early for Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is the traditional start to summer, though there's hardly anything traditional about this year's day of commemoration. The annual rituals of opening up the pool, running across a sandy beach and throwing a backyard cookout might very well be on hold across various parts of the country that are slowly reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, one thing will remain the same: Investors will get an extra day off. Both the stock market and the bond market are closed on May 25 in observation of Memorial Day. Also, the bond market closes early the Friday before Memorial Day.

Regular trading in stocks and bonds resumes on Tuesday.

The following is a schedule of stock market and bond market holidays for 2020. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

2020 Market Holidays

DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets
Wednesday, Jan. 1 New Year's DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Jan. 20 Martin Luther King Jr. DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Feb. 17 Presidents' Day/Washington's BirthdayClosedClosedClosed
Thursday, April 9 Maundy ThursdayOpenOpenEarly close
(2 p.m.)
Friday, April 10 Good FridayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, May 22 Friday Before Memorial DayOpenOpenEarly close
(2 p.m.)
Monday, May 25 Memorial DayClosed Closed Closed
Thursday, July 2 Day Before Independence DayOpenOpenEarly close
(2 p.m.)
Friday, July 3 Independence Day (Observed)ClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Sept. 7 Labor DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Oct. 12 Columbus DayOpenOpenClosed
Wednesday, Nov. 11 Veterans DayOpenOpenClosed
Thursday, Nov. 26 Thanksgiving DayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, Nov. 27 Day After ThanksgivingEarly close
(1 p.m.)		Early close
(1 p.m.)		Early close
(2 p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 24 Christmas EveEarly close
(1 p.m.)		Early close
(1 p.m.)		Early close
(2 p.m.)
Friday, Dec. 25 Christmas DayClosedClosedClosed
Thursday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Open Open Early close
(2 p.m.)
Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 New Year's Day ClosedClosedClosed

Market Holiday Observations

When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

  • If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
  • If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

