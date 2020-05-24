Does the Stock Market Close Early for Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is the traditional start to summer, though there's hardly anything traditional about this year's day of commemoration. The annual rituals of opening up the pool, running across a sandy beach and throwing a backyard cookout might very well be on hold across various parts of the country that are slowly reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, one thing will remain the same: Investors will get an extra day off. Both the stock market and the bond market are closed on May 25 in observation of Memorial Day. Also, the bond market closes early the Friday before Memorial Day.

SEE ALSO: 20 Best Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market

Regular trading in stocks and bonds resumes on Tuesday.

The following is a schedule of stock market and bond market holidays for 2020. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

2020 Market Holidays

DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets Wednesday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Jan. 20 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Feb. 17 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Thursday, April 9 Maundy Thursday Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, April 10 Good Friday Closed Closed Closed Friday, May 22 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, May 25 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Thursday, July 2 Day Before Independence Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, July 3 Independence Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 7 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 12 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Wednesday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 26 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 27 Day After Thanksgiving Early close

(1 p.m.) Early close

(1 p.m.) Early close

(2 p.m.) Thursday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Early close

(1 p.m.) Early close

(1 p.m.) Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day Closed Closed Closed Thursday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 New Year's Day Closed Closed Closed

Market Holiday Observations

When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.