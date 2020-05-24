Does the Stock Market Close Early for Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is the traditional start to summer, though there's hardly anything traditional about this year's day of commemoration. The annual rituals of opening up the pool, running across a sandy beach and throwing a backyard cookout might very well be on hold across various parts of the country that are slowly reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, one thing will remain the same: Investors will get an extra day off. Both the stock market and the bond market are closed on May 25 in observation of Memorial Day. Also, the bond market closes early the Friday before Memorial Day.
Regular trading in stocks and bonds resumes on Tuesday.
The following is a schedule of stock market and bond market holidays for 2020. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.
2020 Market Holidays
|Wednesday, Jan. 1
|New Year's Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Jan. 20
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Feb. 17
|Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Thursday, April 9
|Maundy Thursday
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, April 10
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, May 22
|Friday Before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Monday, May 25
|Memorial Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Thursday, July 2
|Day Before Independence Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, July 3
|Independence Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Sept. 7
|Labor Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Oct. 12
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Wednesday, Nov. 11
|Veterans Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 26
|Thanksgiving Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 27
|Day After Thanksgiving
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Thursday, Dec. 24
|Christmas Eve
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, Dec. 25
|Christmas Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Thursday, Dec. 31
|New Year's Eve
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, Jan. 1, 2021
|New Year's Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
Market Holiday Observations
When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:
- If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
- If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.
