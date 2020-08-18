Does the Retirement 60-40 Stock-Bond Mix Make Sense Post-Covid?

Retirees and Advisors are seeing many articles and comments in the media about low and even negative interest rates. Does it really make sense to keep 40% of retirement assets in funds that are guaranteed to be extremely low for years to come? Could it be that the 60/40 model that advisors have used for years is outdated? Evidence really seems to be pointing that way. And what about the famous 4% (Safemax) rule that Bill Bengen established in 1994 that many advisors still use as the guideline for income planning. Will that still be valid in the highly unusual times we are in? Ten Year swap rates have never been this low.

Dr. Wade Pfau, who has done extensive research on retirement income planning, has extensively written about efficient retirement income planning in 3 books and many articles in the past few years. He recently addressed the 4% rule and income planning in retirement from his research finding. Here is the link to his most recent opinions.

He has revised the safe withdrawal rate to way below 4%— really closer to 2% depending on taxable, non taxable, inflation adjusted etc. Think about that: If your client is a millionaire in liquid assets, you have to tell them they can only take out just a little over $20,000 per year?

One of the things that Dr. Pfau talks about is using a HECM — Home Equity Conversion Mortgage, also known as a reverse mortgage, as a buffer asset to use when the market is down to increase portfolio longevity. Whenever the market goes down, the cash bucket is contained in the house via a reverse mortgage. That reverse mortgage credit line, which never requires a payment until after permanently moving out of the house (usually at death) is guaranteed to be liquid and available whenever it is needed. This allows the portfolio to be more fully invested in stocks or semi liquid investments like annuities and life insurance policies. The cash in the house is used to fuel retirement spending on a consistent basis when the market is down and it is not wise to take money out of the portfolio.

This allows many advisors to keep their clients more fully invested in stocks because at any given time spending can be halted for months or years from the portfolio. Tax free income is withdrawn -- borrowed -- from the reverse mortgage. Of course a retiree will have less equity at the end of life, but it is likely that the portfolio will be substantially more resulting in a higher net worth, greater spending ability or a little of both.

Using reverse mortgages as a buffer assets has allowed retirees to spend as much as 4-6% without depleting the assets under management. Imagine a client with a million dollars able to spend 40-60,000 dollars per year as compared to only 20 or 30,000. That can be life changing. Why would someone be put on a very small retirement “allowance” when there is a safe alternative?

If you know that there will be no immediate spending requirements from the portfolio, how does that change the way that advisors plan? Of course it is a significant advantage. If there is over $7 trillion in retirees homes over 62 and about 40% turning 62 are still losing unnecessary cash flow to mortgage payments when they would not need to, it would appear to be an obvious solution to the current situation. So why is this not a more widespread practice?

There are 3 main reasons. First is simple lack of information. It has been only recently (since 2012) that any comprehensive research was published. Using reverse mortgages as a standby line of credit buffer asset was the subject of an article detailing the research done by Texas Tech and led by Dr. John Salter. Later Dr. Pfau and others substantiated the overwhelming evidence. Dr. Pfau published two books on the use of reverse mortgages in financial planning.

The second reason for advisors being standoffish is the connotation that a reverse mortgage is really only to be used as a loan of last resort and certainly not to be used by anyone who still has substantial assets in their portfolios. Ironically the reverse mortgage was clearly proven in Pfau’s research to work the best when used before assets were depleted. The worst results were when the home equity was not used at all or was used as a loan of last resort.

The third reason that HECMs and home equity are not used more is the worry of depleting home equity and not leaving as much for the next generation. However, as mentioned earlier in this article— the end game for the borrower is less equity but more cash flow and usually a higher net worth. If a retiree’s home equity goes down, but liquid assets under management goes up, that is a far more efficient spending plan. There are always tradeoffs in any financial plan but research proves that the safer route is to use home equity and reverse mortgages early in retirement. Under the current low interest rate environment, perhaps the need to incorporate home equity into the overall financial planning has never been more important. In fact from a fiduciary standpoint, it really should be a requirement for any forward thinking advisor.

I realize the information in these articles run counter to conventional wisdom and as always, I am glad to discuss these ideas. Feel free to contact me at harlana@fairwaymc.com.

