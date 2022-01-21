Does The Market Have A Low Tolerance For Walmart Inc.'s (NYSE:WMT) Mixed Fundamentals?

With its stock down 4.8% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Walmart (NYSE:WMT). It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study Walmart's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Walmart is:

9.1% = US$8.3b ÷ US$91b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Walmart's Earnings Growth And 9.1% ROE

On the face of it, Walmart's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. Having said that, Walmart has shown a meagre net income growth of 2.9% over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. So this could also be one of the reasons behind the company's low growth in earnings.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Walmart's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 8.6% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:WMT Past Earnings Growth January 21st 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is WMT fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Walmart Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 47% (or a retention ratio of 53% over the past three years, Walmart has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, Walmart has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 34% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Walmart's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 21%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Walmart's performance. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

