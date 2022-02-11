Does The Market Have A Low Tolerance For National Health Investors, Inc.'s (NYSE:NHI) Mixed Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at National Health Investors' (NYSE:NHI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 11% over the past month. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. In this article, we decided to focus on National Health Investors' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for National Health Investors is:

9.2% = US$143m ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

National Health Investors' Earnings Growth And 9.2% ROE

At first glance, National Health Investors' ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 6.9%, is definitely interesting. However, National Health Investors has seen a flattish net income growth over the past five years, which is not saying much. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the flat earnings growth.

As a next step, we compared National Health Investors' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 8.6% in the same period.

NYSE:NHI Past Earnings Growth February 11th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if National Health Investors is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is National Health Investors Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

National Health Investors seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 75%, meaning that the company retains only 25% of its profits. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. So this probably explains the absence of growth in earnings.

Additionally, National Health Investors has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 71%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by National Health Investors can be open to many interpretations. On the one hand, the company does have a decent rate of return, however, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing and as discussed earlier, the low retained earnings is hampering the growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

