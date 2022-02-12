Does The Market Have A Low Tolerance For ICON Public Limited Company's (NASDAQ:ICLR) Mixed Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at ICON's (NASDAQ:ICLR) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.8% over the past month. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Specifically, we decided to study ICON's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ICON is:

2.2% = US$178m ÷ US$8.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

ICON's Earnings Growth And 2.2% ROE

It is hard to argue that ICON's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 16%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Thus, the low net income growth of 3.7% seen by ICON over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared ICON's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 32% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:ICLR Past Earnings Growth February 12th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future.

Is ICON Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

ICON doesn't pay any dividend, which means that it is retaining all of its earnings. However, this doesn't explain the low earnings growth the company has seen. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about ICON. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

