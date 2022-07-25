Does Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had US$22.9b of debt at March 2022, down from US$25.0b a year prior. However, it does have US$2.18b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$20.7b.

NYSE:TEVA Debt to Equity History July 25th 2022

How Healthy Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had liabilities of US$11.6b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$25.2b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.18b in cash and US$4.25b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$30.4b.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$7.78b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's debt is 4.9 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 3.4 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Fortunately, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries grew its EBIT by 4.5% in the last year, slowly shrinking its debt relative to earnings. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries created free cash flow amounting to 10% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Our View

We'd go so far as to say Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's level of total liabilities was disappointing. Having said that, its ability to grow its EBIT isn't such a worry. Overall, it seems to us that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. For this reason we're pretty cautious about the stock, and we think shareholders should keep a close eye on its liquidity. Even though Teva Pharmaceutical Industries lost money on the bottom line, its positive EBIT suggests the business itself has potential. So you might want to check out how earnings have been trending over the last few years.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

