Does Tesla's Improving Europe Story Change the Investment Thesis?

Tesla's TSLA European business appears to be back on track. After a difficult 2025, marked by falling sales, rising competition from Chinese players like BYD Co Ltd BYDDY, and production disruptions, the electric vehicle (EV) giant is now showing clear signs of recovery across several key markets. Tesla recorded substantial growth in registrations across multiple European countries last month, supported by the rollout of the refreshed Model Y, favorable EV policies, elevated fuel prices and renewed interest in zero-emission vehicles.

However, Tesla's investment case has evolved significantly. While stronger vehicle demand is welcome, the company's valuation increasingly depends on future opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving, robotaxis and humanoid robotics.

So, does this rebound in Europe materially change the broader investment thesis behind TSLA stock?

Tesla's European Recovery Hard to Ignore

Tesla's May performance in Europe delivered some of the strongest evidence yet that the company's regional recovery is gaining traction.

The standout market was France, where registrations surged 655% year over year to 5,446 vehicles, representing Tesla's best May ever in the country. Growth was also impressive elsewhere. Denmark recorded a 136% increase to 1,750 vehicles, while Spain posted a 113% jump to 1,690 registrations. Norway, one of the world's most mature EV markets, saw Tesla registrations rise 29% to 3,345 vehicles. Portugal reported nearly 350% growth, and Sweden recorded a 71% increase, per Teslarati.

Registrations across Europe rose roughly 45% in the first quarter, followed by another month of strong momentum in April when registrations increased more than 46%. May's results suggest that the recovery is not limited to one or two markets but is occurring across much of the continent.

Several factors appear to be driving the rebound. The refreshed Model Y has helped generate renewed consumer interest, while supportive government policies and high fuel prices strengthened the economic case for EV adoption. Tesla also benefits from its established charging network, strong brand recognition and expanding customer base across Europe.

Although competition remains intense, the latest data indicate that Tesla is successfully regaining lost ground.

Tesla's Bigger Bets Still Face Major Questions

The improving picture in Europe is undoubtedly positive for Tesla. But investors are not simply betting on an EV company. They are betting on technologies that could potentially create entirely new multi-billion-dollar revenue streams. That is where the recovery in Europe becomes less impactful.

Tesla's robotaxi ambitions continue to face execution challenges. On the lastearnings call Elon Musk acknowledged delays in the company's rollout plans. Earlier expectations called for robotaxi services to expand to seven U.S. cities by mid-2026. That timeline has since shifted, with Musk now targeting expansion into nearly a dozen states by year-end.

The repeated changes in timelines create uncertainty for investors. Meanwhile, competition is not standing still. Waymo, owned by Alphabet GOOGL, already operates fully driverless Level 4 robotaxi services at commercial scale across multiple cities and is reportedly completing more than 500,000 paid rides every week. Tesla's Austin fleet, by comparison, remains relatively small. While Tesla highlighted that its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) technology has accumulated more than 9 billion miles, supervised driving data is not the same as operating large-scale fully autonomous commercial services.

The story is similar to Optimus. Musk has repeatedly described the humanoid robot as Tesla's biggest long-term opportunity and potentially one of the most valuable products ever created. Yet commercialization timelines remain unclear. Tesla initially targeted production of 10,000 Optimus robots by the end of 2025, but progress has been slower than expected. More recently, Musk acknowledged that production growth would be "quite slow" and suggested it is difficult to predict output levels with confidence.

At the same time, Tesla is increasing its spending aggressively to pursue these opportunities. The company recently raised its capital expenditure outlook to $25 billion from $20 billion, reflecting substantial investments in AI infrastructure, autonomous driving, and robotics. Investors are being asked to accept higher spending today without clear visibility into when meaningful returns will emerge. Tesla has warned that high capex could push free cash flow negative for much of the remainder of the year.

TSLA Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past six months, shares of Tesla have lost 7%, underperforming the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Based on its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 15.07, way higher than the broader industry and its own 5-year average. TSLA has a Value Score of F.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tesla’s EPS has been southbound over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Last Word

Tesla's European recovery is encouraging, but it does little to resolve the bigger uncertainty surrounding the stock. The stock's valuation is no longer anchored to vehicle sales. Investors are paying a huge premium for robotaxis, AI, and Optimus, yet commercialization timelines remain uncertain and capital spending is rising sharply. With execution risks rising, earnings estimates moving lower, and much of the long-term optimism already priced in, TSLA stock appears more vulnerable than compelling at current levels.

TSLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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