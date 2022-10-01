Does Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Teradyne's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Teradyne had US$74.4m of debt in July 2022, down from US$357.4m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$781.9m in cash, leading to a US$707.4m net cash position. NasdaqGS:TER Debt to Equity History October 1st 2022

How Strong Is Teradyne's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Teradyne had liabilities of US$797.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$392.4m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$781.9m and US$683.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$275.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Teradyne could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Teradyne has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

But the other side of the story is that Teradyne saw its EBIT decline by 3.0% over the last year. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Teradyne's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Teradyne may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Teradyne recorded free cash flow worth 71% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Teradyne has US$707.4m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$829m, being 71% of its EBIT. So we don't think Teradyne's use of debt is risky. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Teradyne, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

