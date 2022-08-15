Does Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Teladoc Health's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Teladoc Health had US$1.55b of debt, an increase on US$1.22b, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$883.7m in cash leading to net debt of about US$669.8m.

NYSE:TDOC Debt to Equity History August 15th 2022

How Healthy Is Teladoc Health's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Teladoc Health had liabilities of US$371.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.65b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$883.7m as well as receivables valued at US$227.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$907.1m.

Of course, Teladoc Health has a market capitalization of US$6.52b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Teladoc Health can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Teladoc Health reported revenue of US$2.2b, which is a gain of 37%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Teladoc Health managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. Indeed, it lost US$222m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$9.9b. So we do think this stock is quite risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Teladoc Health .

