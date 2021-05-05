Does S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is S&W Seed's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 S&W Seed had debt of US$48.4m, up from US$27.4m in one year. However, it does have US$2.93m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$45.4m.

A Look At S&W Seed's Liabilities

NasdaqCM:SANW Debt to Equity History May 5th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that S&W Seed had liabilities of US$65.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$22.2m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.93m as well as receivables valued at US$12.9m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$71.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since S&W Seed has a market capitalization of US$140.7m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if S&W Seed can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, S&W Seed made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$84m, which is a fall of 6.6%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, S&W Seed had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$22m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$11m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for S&W Seed you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.