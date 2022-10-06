Does SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does SuperCom Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, SuperCom had US$32.5m of debt, up from US$30.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$2.91m, its net debt is less, at about US$29.6m. NasdaqCM:SPCB Debt to Equity History October 6th 2022

How Healthy Is SuperCom's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that SuperCom had liabilities of US$5.20m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$33.8m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.91m and US$14.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$21.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$8.21m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, SuperCom would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if SuperCom can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year SuperCom wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 12%, to US$12m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, SuperCom had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$7.5m. If you consider the significant liabilities mentioned above, we are extremely wary of this investment. That said, it is possible that the company will turn its fortunes around. Nevertheless, we would not bet on it given that it lost US$13m in just last twelve months, and it doesn't have much by way of liquid assets. So while it's not wise to assume the company will fail, we do think it's risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for SuperCom (of which 3 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

