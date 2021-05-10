Does Summit State Bank's (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Gain of 66% Match Its Business Performance?

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) share price is up 66% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 50% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 9.7% in the last three years.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Summit State Bank was able to grow EPS by 53% in the last twelve months. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 66%). This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. It looks like the share price is responding to the EPS.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:SSBI Earnings Per Share Growth May 10th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Summit State Bank's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Summit State Bank, it has a TSR of 73% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Summit State Bank has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 73% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 12% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Summit State Bank .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

