Does Stanley Druckenmiller Know Something Wall Street Doesn't? He Dumped All of His Shares in a Company Dominating a Market That May Soon Be Worth $100 Billion and Opened Positions in 3 AI Giants.

Key Points

Stanley Druckenmiller is known for bold moves: Over the past couple of years, he sold all of his shares of Nvidia and Palantir Technologies.

Druckenmiller favors technology and healthcare stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

Billionaires, like the rest of us investors, generally like to be the first to spot a market trend and bet on it early. And since they've proven their investing expertise over time, their moves might inspire us as we choose stocks for our own portfolios.

Stanley Druckenmiller is a fantastic billionaire to watch, as he delivered many years of success at Duquesne Capital Management. Over three decades, he generated an average annual return of 30%, and importantly, he didn't lose money during any of those years. These days, Druckenmiller, who retired many years ago, applies his investing knowledge as he selects stocks for the Duquesne Family Office. Here, he oversees $4 billion in securities, and though he invests in a wide variety of industries, his top two are healthcare and technology.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

This offers the billionaire safety, thanks to the healthcare players, and growth, thanks to the tech focus. But in recent times, one healthcare player in particular has offered growth worthy of a top tech player. This company is a leader in a market that analysts say may reach nearly $100 billion by the end of the decade.

In a move that may surprise you, Druckenmiller dumped all of his shares in this company and opened positions in three artificial intelligence (AI) giants. Does the billionaire know something Wall Street doesn't? Let's find out.

Druckenmiller's latest 13F

So, how do we know about Druckenmiller's moves? Managers of more than $100 million in U.S. securities must report trading activity on a quarterly basis on Form 13F. This offers us a look at what they've been doing -- and, if the decisions fit our investment strategies, they might inspire us to follow or make a similar move.

In the third quarter of last year, Druckenmiller did the following:

He sold all 100,675 of his Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY)

Druckenmiller opened a position in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)

The billionaire opened a position in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META)

Druckenmiller opened a position in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)

The billionaire hasn't explained the reasons for his moves, but let's use the clues we have to understand why he might have made these decisions. Lilly is a leader in the weight loss drug market -- the market possibly heading to $100 billion. This market is booming, Lilly's revenue has been climbing in the double digits, and the stock remains reasonably priced -- so I wouldn't necessarily follow Druckenmiller and sell this player.

A shift in strategy

But Druckenmiller may have simply aimed to shift his strategy to focus more on AI players right now, particularly AI players that have been trading at reasonable valuations such as the three he bought in the third quarter.

Druckenmiller in 2024 and in early 2025 sold his positions in Nvidia and Palantir Technologies, respectively. Both stocks had seen their valuations climb -- and Druckenmiller even said in a Bloomberg interview that, though he still had confidence in Nvidia, valuation had reached "rich" levels.

Fast forward to today. Does Druckenmiller know something Wall Street doesn't? Not necessarily. His move to sell Eli Lilly doesn't mean the weight loss drug opportunity is over. I see these recent moves more as strengthening of Druckenmiller's positions in AI -- but instead of going for companies that depend heavily on AI, the billionaire has opted for well-established businesses that succeeded well before the emergence of this new technology. They may score a win in AI, but they offer investors safety, too.

So, even if Druckenmiller misses out on Lilly's ongoing growth, he may have set himself up for a win as the next phases of the AI story unfold.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $446,319!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 4, 2026.

Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.