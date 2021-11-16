Does SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is SS&C Technologies Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that SS&C Technologies Holdings had US$6.14b of debt in September 2021, down from US$6.84b, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$351.1m in cash leading to net debt of about US$5.79b.

How Healthy Is SS&C Technologies Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:SSNC Debt to Equity History November 16th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that SS&C Technologies Holdings had liabilities of US$3.57b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$7.45b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$351.1m as well as receivables valued at US$736.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$9.93b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because SS&C Technologies Holdings is worth a massive US$20.0b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

SS&C Technologies Holdings's debt is 3.1 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 6.2 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. If SS&C Technologies Holdings can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 20% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if SS&C Technologies Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, SS&C Technologies Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

The good news is that SS&C Technologies Holdings's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But truth be told we feel its net debt to EBITDA does undermine this impression a bit. All these things considered, it appears that SS&C Technologies Holdings can comfortably handle its current debt levels. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with SS&C Technologies Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

