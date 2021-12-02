Does Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Spotify Technology's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Spotify Technology had debt of €1.18b, up from none in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €3.17b in cash, so it actually has €2.00b net cash.

How Healthy Is Spotify Technology's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:SPOT Debt to Equity History December 2nd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Spotify Technology had liabilities of €3.08b falling due within a year, and liabilities of €1.80b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €3.17b and €576.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €1.13b.

Of course, Spotify Technology has a titanic market capitalization of €40.3b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Spotify Technology also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

We also note that Spotify Technology improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive €45m. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Spotify Technology's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Spotify Technology may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last year, Spotify Technology actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Spotify Technology's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of €2.00b. And it impressed us with free cash flow of €245m, being 544% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Spotify Technology's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Spotify Technology you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

