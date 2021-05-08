Does Spirit Realty Capital's (NYSE:SRC) Share Price Gain of 58% Match Its Business Performance?

One way to deal with stock volatility is to ensure you have a properly diverse portfolio. Of course, in an ideal world, all your stocks would beat the market. One such company is Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC), which saw its share price increase 58% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 50% (not including dividends). Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 11% in three years.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Spirit Realty Capital grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

Absent any improvement, we don't think a thirst for dividends is pushing up the Spirit Realty Capital's share price. It saw it's revenue decline by 7.0% over twelve months. Usually that correlates with a lower share price, but let's face it, the gyrations of the market are sometimes only as clear as mud.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:SRC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Spirit Realty Capital, it has a TSR of 69% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Spirit Realty Capital has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 69% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 5% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Spirit Realty Capital (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

