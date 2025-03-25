Does the S&P 500 Rally Make MDT Stock a Buy Amid Easing Trade Tension?

The broader market rally, which pushed the benchmark to a two-week record high yesterday, fueled by tech giants like NVIDIA and Tesla, has provided a much-needed breather for investors. This has potentially set the stage for stocks like Medtronic MDT to gain momentum.

Over the past couple of months, Medtronic’s stock performance has remained sluggish, declining by 0.8%, reflecting the broader industry trend amid challenges such as aggressive tariff policies, trade tensions, and inflationary pressures. During this period, other major MedTech players, including Boston Scientific BSX and Abbott ABT, also showed muted performance, with Boston Scientific inching up 0.3% and Abbott slipping 0.6%. The broader industry and the S&P 500 index during this period registered a 2.6% and 5% decline, respectively.

Two-Months Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Also, from a technical perspective, MDT stock is currently trading below its 14-day and 50-day moving averages, signaling a bearish trend. This could deter momentum-driven investors and lead to short-term volatility in the stock price.

MDT Stock Trades Below Moving Averages



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The trade war and inflationary concerns have largely weighed on the MedTech sector these days, particularly for companies with significant global operations like Medtronic. However, NVIDIA NVDA gained over 3% and Tesla TSLA surged nearly 12% yesterday, driven by investor optimism that the upcoming set of tariff measures may not be as aggressive as previously feared. This shift in sentiment could ease worries about economic disruptions and inflationary pressures affecting Medtronic.

MDT's Long-Term Prospects Continue to Remain Bright

Medtronic is strategically expanding its global presence to address the unmet demand for advanced medical devices. Within Cardiovascular, Medtronic is gaining market share, banking on product launches in CRM and Structural Heart.

Meanwhile, Medtronic’s Hypertension business is on the brink of a major expansion, driven by its Simplicity blood pressure procedure. Within this business, CMS already finalized the inpatient payment as well as the outpatient transitional pass-through payment for the Symplicity Spyral renal denervation catheter, used in the Symplicity blood pressure procedure, under the Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System. This ensures that Medicare coverage will be available within the next eight months, paving the way for accelerated adoption.

In MedSurg, despite all distributor disruptions, Medtronic is scaling the production of Hugo RAS. The Neuroscience portfolios continue to contribute. Further, the company’s Pacing business continued to drive strong growth, banking Micra leadless pacemaker. Innovations and market expansion efforts are helping it offset the impact of inflation and supply disruptions. MDT’s strong liquidity position should allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations.

Looking ahead, Medtronic expects revenue and EPS growth to accelerate in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by its diversified innovation pipeline, market expansion and operational leverage, creating sustained value for shareholders.

Cheap Valuation Too

MDT stock is currently trading at a discount compared to the Medical Products industry. Its forward 12-month P/E of 15.56X is lower than the industry’s 21.78X at this moment. The stock also remains attractively valued compared to its peers like BSX, with a forward 12-month P/E of 34.97X, and ABT, with a forward 12-month P/E of 24.09.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Our Take: Hold MDT Stock for Now

MDT remains a promising player in the Medtech space, supported by its aggressive expansion strategy, strong pipeline and overall solid fundamentals. The stock trades at a discount relative to industry peers, offering investors an attractive entry point with significant upside potential.

Yet, there are several macroeconomic issues in the form of trade tension as well as inflation limiting this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’s near-term gains. Businesswise, Medtronic’s Medical Surgical segment too is facing challenges due to shifts in U.S. distributor buying patterns. Medtronic expects this issue to be resolved as it moves into fiscal 2026. Accordingly, while current shareholders should hold their positions, new investors should wait for the stock to retract some of its recent gains, thus providing a better entry point.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.