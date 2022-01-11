Does Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Socket Mobile Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Socket Mobile had US$2.09m of debt in September 2021, down from US$2.49m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$5.35m in cash, so it actually has US$3.27m net cash.

How Strong Is Socket Mobile's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:SCKT Debt to Equity History January 11th 2022

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Socket Mobile had liabilities of US$5.08m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$267.7k due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$5.35m and US$2.70m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$2.71m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Socket Mobile has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Socket Mobile has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Socket Mobile turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$2.5m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Socket Mobile will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Socket Mobile has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last year, Socket Mobile's free cash flow amounted to 35% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Socket Mobile has US$3.27m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we are not troubled with Socket Mobile's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Socket Mobile is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

