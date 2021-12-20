Does SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in SLM (NASDAQ:SLM). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is SLM Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, SLM has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, SLM's EPS shot from US$1.46 to US$4.37, over the last year. Year on year growth of 199% is certainly a sight to behold. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that SLM's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. SLM maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 65% to US$2.2b. That's a real positive.

Are SLM Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Insiders both bought and sold SLM shares in the last year, but the good news is they spent US$11k more buying than they netted selling. When you weigh that up, it is a mild positive, indicating increased alignment between shareholders and management. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chair of the Board Mary Carter Franke for US$105k worth of shares, at about US$15.03 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that SLM insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$35m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does SLM Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

SLM's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe SLM deserves timely attention. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for SLM that you need to be mindful of.

