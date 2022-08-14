Does Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Skechers U.S.A Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Skechers U.S.A had debt of US$326.7m, up from US$312.0m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$857.0m in cash, leading to a US$530.3m net cash position.

NYSE:SKX Debt to Equity History August 14th 2022

How Strong Is Skechers U.S.A's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Skechers U.S.A had liabilities of US$1.53b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.43b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$857.0m in cash and US$971.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.13b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Skechers U.S.A shares are worth a total of US$6.26b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Skechers U.S.A also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

And we also note warmly that Skechers U.S.A grew its EBIT by 12% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Skechers U.S.A can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Skechers U.S.A may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Skechers U.S.A recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Summing Up

While Skechers U.S.A does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$530.3m. On top of that, it increased its EBIT by 12% in the last twelve months. So we don't have any problem with Skechers U.S.A's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Skechers U.S.A has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.