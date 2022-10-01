Does Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Silk Road Medical Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Silk Road Medical had US$74.0m of debt, up from US$48.6m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$108.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$34.8m. NasdaqGS:SILK Debt to Equity History October 1st 2022

How Strong Is Silk Road Medical's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Silk Road Medical had liabilities of US$21.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$81.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$108.9m in cash and US$15.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$22.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Silk Road Medical's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$1.59b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Silk Road Medical has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Silk Road Medical's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Silk Road Medical wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 27%, to US$114m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Silk Road Medical?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Silk Road Medical had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$50m and booked a US$61m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$34.8m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Silk Road Medical's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Silk Road Medical that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

