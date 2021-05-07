Does Silicom's (NASDAQ:SILC) Share Price Gain of 55% Match Its Business Performance?

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market But Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 55% over five years, which is below the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 27% over the last year.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Silicom's earnings per share are down 14% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

The revenue growth of 1.7% per year hardly seems impressive. So it seems one might have to take closer look at earnings and revenue trends to see how they might influence the share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:SILC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Silicom's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Silicom's TSR of 59% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Silicom shareholders are up 27% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 10% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Silicom better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Silicom (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

