Does Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Selecta Biosciences Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Selecta Biosciences had US$25.9m in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$142.1m in cash, leading to a US$116.1m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Selecta Biosciences' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Selecta Biosciences had liabilities of US$33.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$64.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$142.1m in cash and US$24.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$67.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Selecta Biosciences is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Selecta Biosciences has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Although Selecta Biosciences made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$27m in EBIT over the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Selecta Biosciences's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Selecta Biosciences may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last year, Selecta Biosciences saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Selecta Biosciences has US$116.1m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we don't have any problem with Selecta Biosciences's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Selecta Biosciences (including 1 which is significant) .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

