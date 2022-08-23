Does SEACOR Marine Holdings (NYSE:SMHI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is SEACOR Marine Holdings's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that SEACOR Marine Holdings had US$352.1m in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$22.6m in cash leading to net debt of about US$329.5m. NYSE:SMHI Debt to Equity History August 23rd 2022

A Look At SEACOR Marine Holdings' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that SEACOR Marine Holdings had liabilities of US$97.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$366.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$22.6m in cash and US$62.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$378.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$174.9m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, SEACOR Marine Holdings would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since SEACOR Marine Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, SEACOR Marine Holdings reported revenue of US$191m, which is a gain of 26%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate SEACOR Marine Holdings's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$64m. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$9.8m over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for SEACOR Marine Holdings you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

