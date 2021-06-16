Does Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Schneider National's Debt?

As you can see below, Schneider National had US$304.9m of debt at March 2021, down from US$334.7m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$521.6m in cash, so it actually has US$216.7m net cash.

A Look At Schneider National's Liabilities

NYSE:SNDR Debt to Equity History June 16th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Schneider National had liabilities of US$667.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$846.3m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$521.6m in cash and US$711.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$280.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Schneider National shares are worth a total of US$4.03b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Schneider National boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On the other hand, Schneider National saw its EBIT drop by 5.8% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Schneider National's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Schneider National may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Schneider National's free cash flow amounted to 43% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Schneider National's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$216.7m. So we are not troubled with Schneider National's debt use. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that Schneider National insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

