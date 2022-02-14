Does Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Saratoga Investment's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Saratoga Investment managed to grow EPS by 17% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Saratoga Investment's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While Saratoga Investment did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So it seems the future my hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can stabilize.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:SAR Earnings and Revenue History February 14th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Saratoga Investment's forecast profits?

Are Saratoga Investment Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Saratoga Investment insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. With a whopping US$52m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That holding amounts to 16% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential, and aligned, owners of the business.

Is Saratoga Investment Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Saratoga Investment is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 5 warning signs for Saratoga Investment (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of.

