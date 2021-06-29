Does Sally Beauty Holdings' (NYSE:SBH) Share Price Gain of 74% Match Its Business Performance?

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) share price is up 74% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 45% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Looking back further, the stock price is 42% higher than it was three years ago.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year, Sally Beauty Holdings actually saw its earnings per share drop 28%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

Unfortunately Sally Beauty Holdings' fell 7.0% over twelve months. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:SBH Earnings and Revenue Growth June 29th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Sally Beauty Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Sally Beauty Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 74% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 5% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Sally Beauty Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

