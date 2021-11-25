Does Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Ryerson Holding's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Ryerson Holding had US$674.9m of debt at September 2021, down from US$818.6m a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$39.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$635.0m.

A Look At Ryerson Holding's Liabilities

NYSE:RYI Debt to Equity History November 25th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Ryerson Holding had liabilities of US$893.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.12b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$39.9m as well as receivables valued at US$717.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.25b.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$1.04b, we think shareholders really should watch Ryerson Holding's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Ryerson Holding's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.8 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 5.3 times last year. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Notably, Ryerson Holding's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 197% on last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ryerson Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Ryerson Holding recorded free cash flow worth 71% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

On our analysis Ryerson Holding's EBIT growth rate should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. To be specific, it seems about as good at staying on top of its total liabilities as wet socks are at keeping your feet warm. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Ryerson Holding's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Ryerson Holding you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

