Does Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSH.B). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Rush Enterprises with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Rush Enterprises Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that Rush Enterprises has managed to grow EPS by 28% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Rush Enterprises shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 4.5% to 7.1%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NasdaqGS:RUSH.B Earnings and Revenue History August 30th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Rush Enterprises' forecast profits?

Are Rush Enterprises Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Rush Enterprises insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Holding US$96m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Should You Add Rush Enterprises To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Rush Enterprises' strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Rush Enterprises you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

