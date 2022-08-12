Does RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is RumbleON's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 RumbleON had debt of US$524.4m, up from US$60.4m in one year. However, it does have US$68.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$456.2m.

NasdaqCM:RMBL Debt to Equity History August 12th 2022

How Healthy Is RumbleON's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that RumbleON had liabilities of US$247.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$537.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$68.2m and US$51.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$665.6m.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$420.6m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, RumbleON would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Weak interest cover of 0.48 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 17.3 hit our confidence in RumbleON like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. However, the silver lining was that RumbleON achieved a positive EBIT of US$18m in the last twelve months, an improvement on the prior year's loss. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if RumbleON can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, RumbleON actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

To be frank both RumbleON's net debt to EBITDA and its track record of covering its interest expense with its EBIT make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But at least it's pretty decent at converting EBIT to free cash flow; that's encouraging. Overall, we think it's fair to say that RumbleON has enough debt that there are some real risks around the balance sheet. If everything goes well that may pay off but the downside of this debt is a greater risk of permanent losses. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for RumbleON (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

