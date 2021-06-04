Does Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Roku's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Roku had US$93.5m of debt in March 2021, down from US$167.4m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$2.08b in cash, leading to a US$1.98b net cash position.

A Look At Roku's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:ROKU Debt to Equity History June 4th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Roku had liabilities of US$628.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$417.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.08b as well as receivables valued at US$524.9m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$1.56b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Roku could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Roku boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Although Roku made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$111m in EBIT over the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Roku can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Roku has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Roku actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Roku has US$1.98b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$157m, being 142% of its EBIT. So is Roku's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Roku , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



