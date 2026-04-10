Does Rising Resale Velocity Signal Progress in OPEN's Model Reset?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN is showing early signs of operational traction, with improving resale velocity emerging as a critical lever to mitigate inventory risk in a relatively soft housing environment. While the company continues to work through legacy inventory and margin pressures, early cohort data suggests that execution under its “Opendoor 2.0” framework is beginning to gain traction.



The October 2025 acquisition cohort highlights this shift. More than 50% of these homes have already been sold or are under contract, representing roughly a twofold increase in resale velocity versus October 2024. At the portfolio level, aging inventory is also trending favorably, with the share of homes held for more than 120 days declining from 51% in the third quarter to 33% in the fourth quarter, an 18-percentage-point improvement that underscores faster inventory turnover.



These gains are being driven by a combination of more precise pricing, a more selective acquisition strategy and improved operational execution. OPEN is prioritizing higher-quality homes with stronger demand characteristics while deploying data-driven, home-level pricing strategies to better align listings with real-time market conditions.



That said, a significant portion of fourth-quarter sell-through reflects the clearance of legacy inventory, with the majority of homes sold during the period acquired prior to October. As a result, the full earnings power and sustainability of the new operating model remain unproven and will likely depend on how newer cohorts perform as they scale.



Looking ahead, resale velocity is likely to remain central to Opendoor’s risk and return profile. Faster turns reduce exposure to home price volatility and capital intensity, supporting a more resilient operating model. However, management has indicated that stronger-than-expected cohort margins may be reinvested into growth, faster turns and broader coverage, suggesting a potential trade-off between velocity and margin expansion. While the early indicators are encouraging, sustained improvement will likely hinge on consistent execution and a stable housing environment.

Competitive Landscape: Velocity vs. Capital Discipline

Among key peers, Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD and Zillow Group Inc. ZG provide useful benchmarks for Opendoor’s evolving model, though their strategic positioning differs.



Offerpad has aligned closely with Opendoor on prioritizing resale velocity, targeting faster turns and higher capital rotation to drive returns. However, Offerpad has taken a more conservative stance in the current cycle, slowing acquisitions and focusing on clearing aged inventory, reflecting a stronger emphasis on capital discipline versus Opendoor’s ongoing optimization within active cohorts.



Zillow, by contrast, operates a capital-light, platform-driven model after exiting iBuying. Its focus on transaction enablement and ecosystem integration removes direct inventory risk, positioning Zillow differently from both Opendoor and Offerpad, whose returns remain tied to pricing precision and holding periods.



In comparison, Opendoor’s improving resale velocity signals progress, but it continues to balance speed with margin and scale within a more balance-sheet-intensive framework.

OPEN’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Opendoor have skyrocketed 337.3% in the past year against the industry’s 1.1% fall.

OPEN One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, OPEN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.81, significantly below the industry’s average of 3.67.

OPEN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPEN’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 53.9%. Earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of OPEN Stock



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OPEN stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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